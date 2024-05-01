Piab’s Robotic Gripping Division has announced the relocation of its manufacturing and office operations to 1170 E Dayton Yellow Springs Rd, Fairborn, OH 45324 According to the equipment manufacturing company, the move supports Piab's strategic vision for growth and expansion over the next decade, and beyond.

A Piab representative says the new location, which covers 14,000 square feet, will provide it with significantly more space to expand operations and serve customers. The new facilities also reportedly will provide employees with new amenities and a state-of-the-art work environment.

“We were able to customize the facility layout to fit our specific needs and improve efficiencies. The location is central to our employees and has a great infrastructure to support their needs outside of work,” says Tim Thatcher, operations manager of the division.

