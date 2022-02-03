Company: Piab

Website: www.piab.com

Equipment Snapshot: The piSOFTGRIP 100-4 has four gripping fingers and a vacuum cavity allowing it to hold objects up to 100mm [3.93 inch] in width. Like all other members of the piSOFTGRIP family, it is made in one piece, resulting in a simple and robust product. Made in detectable silicone approved for direct contact with food, the vacuum gripper can be used to automate the handling of all sorts of fresh, unpackaged, and delicate food items, without the risk of crushing it.

The piSOFTGRIP vacuum grippers are an excellent, cost-effective and robust solution for sensitive and fragile objects. They have a very small footprint making them ideal for multiple applications even in space restraint machine settings. The piSOFTGRIP vacuum tools are as simple to control and install as a suction cup. They do not require any specific programming. To ensure the right gripping force for gentle but safe handling of delicate objects, the vacuum level can easily be adjusted.

The intuitive and user-friendly design makes piSOFTGRIP vacuum grippers easy to integrate into automated procedures, where they can help to secure the quality of products and increase overall productivity. With the wash down fittings, cleaning them is made easy.

The piSOFTGRIP 100-4 is the largest version in a series of grippers consisting of the three-finger based version piSOFTGRIP 50-3 and 30-3 for small fruit and pralines picking as well as the two-finger version piSOFTGRIP 50-2, a great gripping solution for small, sensitive oblong objects like waffle cones or fish cuts. The grippers in the piSOFTGRIP family can be integrated in applications requiring multiple picks or as a stand-alone tool.

Major benefits of the piSOFTGRIP series: