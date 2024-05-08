LesserEvil has announced the launch of its newest product, Moonions. The onion ring-shaped, crunchy bites merge savory onion flavors, avocado oil, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Starting June 1, Moonions will be available direct-to-consumer and at Sprouts locations nationwide, with greater retail availability to follow in the coming months.

Available in two flavor varieties, Hyperspace Hot Onion and Intergalactic Onion, LesserEvil’s Moonions are made from organic whole grain yellow corn and clean avocado oil that feature flavors of real onion and garlic.

Mintel found that increased snacking in 2024 will make better-for-you snacking a must. According to the report, consumers have a clear interest in seeing more protein-rich snacks, and in seeing vegetables as an ingredient.

“2024 is a year of both space and snack exploration, which is why we’re so excited to introduce our latest innovation to the world, which was inspired by a beloved childhood treat but uses clean, whole ingredients to offer something more ... other-worldly,” says Charles Coristine, president & CEO of LesserEvil. “Our fans have come to rely on us for cleaner, simpler, better-for-you versions of their favorite childhood snacks, from popcorn to cheese balls. With this newest launch, we’re revolutionizing the onion snack experience to offer something that consumers can feel good snacking on – and feeding to their children.”

Like all LesserEvil products, the brand’s latest innovation is made with no vegetable or seed oils, no genetically modified ingredients, no refined salt or sugars, no preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors, and is minimally processed. Both LesserEvil Moonions flavors will be available for an SRP of $4.99 for a 6-oz. bag.

Related: LesserEvil continues growth, expansion with additional capital raised

