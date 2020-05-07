LesserEvil launches fruit-flavored organic popcorn for summer

Company: LesserEvil

Website: lesserevil.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Inspired by popular sparkling water trends a couple store aisles over, better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil has developed a trio of innovative fruity organic popcorn flavors just in time for summer. The seasonal flavors—Pink Grapefruit, Lemonade, and Watermelon Hibiscus—will be available starting mid-May.

Seizing on the success of LesserEvil’s limited edition Valentine’s popcorn program, the company has developed a full calendar of seasonal popcorn items. With the Summer program up next, the company has doubled-down on the inclusion of organic fruit seasonings in its line of category-leading organic popcorn to bring more excitement to the snack aisle.

“People are looking to unwind and enjoy the summer, whether it's a refreshing beverage, fresh fruit, or their favorite snack,” said LesserEvil President and CEO, Charles Coristine. “As snack gurus, we wanted to expand on the buzz we generated among consumers over Valentine’s, so we applied these fruity summer flavors to what we do best, organic air-popped popcorn made with clean ingredients.”

Made with such healthy fats as organic coconut oil and organic extra virgin olive oil, each 1-ounce serving of LesserEvil’s category-leading air-popped organic popcorn is 110 calories, and boasts organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher certifications.

The three seasonal flavors will be available to purchase online at LesserEvil.com and Amazon through the summer, while Whole Foods Market will carry the Lemonade and Pink Grapefruit flavors for a limited time nationwide in the US and Canada for $3.99 per 5oz bag.