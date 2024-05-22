Bunting has announced its acquisition of TD Wright, a manufacturer of magnetic printing cylinders. The acquisition, effective immediately, marks a significant expansion of Bunting's product range, particularly in the printing sector.

Recognized for manufacturing the original adjustable tapered shaft for the metal decorating industry, TD Wright’s flagship ENOC System reportedly revolutionized the way label changes are performed and has become the industry standard for the Rutherford Decorator. TD Wright also manufactures CD2 and Concord cylinders for the metal decorating industry, as well as CTP cylinders and MMRE rare earth cylinders for folding carton, labeling, and beyond. The TD Wright product line is recognized by the Modular Magnetic “checkerboard” design.

"We are thrilled to welcome TD Wright to the Bunting family," says Robert Bunting Jr., president and CEO, Bunting. “We look forward to building on the legacy David and Joseph McEachern have made in the printing cylinder industry. Their dedication to quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with Bunting's commitment to excellence. This acquisition enhances our ability to offer customers premium magnetic solutions tailored to their specific needs."

“With the combined knowledge and precision manufacturing of these two companies, we will be able to support the metal decorating industry and the magnetic cylinder market like never before," says Joseph McEachern, CEO of TD Wright. “I’m excited for TD Wright to join the Bunting family, and to work alongside Robert and his team as we move forward to produce the best cylinders in the industry.”

Bunting's acquisition of TD Wright reinforces its position as a magnetics company with a global presence. With facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, Bunting continues to innovate and provide magnetic solutions for industries worldwide.

