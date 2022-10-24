Having a combination unit, with one common interface, resolves having separate machines with separate controls to perform required inspections. Newton, Kansas-based Bunting has combined the two with its latest product, unveiled at PACK EXPO in Chicago. The Bunting Metal Detector Checkweigher Combo is a fully integrated metal detector and weighing unit.

“We have seen the need for this product in the industry for many years,” said Barry Voorhees, Bunting product manager, metal detection. “We have been in development on it over the last couple of years once we determined we had the best technology for the market.”

Using the best weigh cell available, using Electro Magnetic Force Restoration technology (EMFR), instead of traditional strain gauges used in other scales, Bunting’s Metal Detector Checkweigher Combo allows for higher repeatability and higher part rates leading to better accuracy than other units on the market. Having one common interface for the operator makes the Bunting Metal Detector Checkweigher Combo user-friendly and easy to operate.

Here’s how it works:

Moving along a conveyor, the package is first inspected for metal. If traces of metal are detected, the package is automatically rejected without slowing down the line.

As pure packages continue along the conveyor, they are then checked for accurate weight. If it is either over or under the prescribed weight, then it is rejected into a different bin.

“We have a committed focus on product inspection. We have been in magnets and metal detection for decades and we have felt for some time it makes sense to integrate multiple inspection devices into one easy to use product,” said Voorhees.

Industry targets for the Metal Detector Checkweigher Combo include food, pet food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical packaging. To schedule a test of a product in Bunting's Customer Experience Center, email newton@buntingmagnetics.com.