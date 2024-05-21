Hippeas is spreading the Peas & Love with the launch of its Minions-themed snacks for the summer. The launch of Hippeas product in support of the new Illumination film, Despicable Me 4 (in theaters July 3), will be available in limited-edition packs of Hippeas Chickpea Puffs and Veggie Straws in a variety of flavors and sizes. Hippeas limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available at Hippeas.com and Amazon.com as well as nationwide in-store in club, mass, drug, and conventional retailers from this month through August.

Hippeas has replaced its iconic chickpea smile graphic on-pack with a Despicable Me 4 character for each product. Illumination’s Minions and Hippeas share a similar yellow hue. The brand is known for being clean label, with peas as the first ingredient; free from the top 9 allergens; and Non-GMO Project Verified.

"Collaborating with Illumination for a limited-edition release of our Hippeas Chickpea Puffs and Veggie Straws is such a fun venture," says Julia Hecht, Hippeas CMO. "Pairing the vibrant yellow packaging of Hippeas with the playful charm of the Minions promises a delightful treat for all ages. We're eagerly anticipating sharing these snacks with consumers this summer, bringing joy and fun to snacking moments everywhere."

Hippeas limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available nationwide at Hippeas.com and on Amazon as well as in-store at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, BJ’s, and many other national retailers starting in mid-May.

The Minions-themed 4-oz. bag of Chickpea Puffs will be available in all flavors: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, and Sriracha Sunshine. The Minions-themed 8-oz. bag, 14-oz. bag, and a six-pack of 0.8-oz. bags will be available in Vegan White Cheddar Puffs. The Minions-themed 3.75-oz. bag of Veggie Straws will be available in all flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch, and Sour Cream & Onion. For more information, visit Hippeas.com.

