MarketPlace expands industry clout, team capacity and domestic presence

As it closes a year of unprecedented growth, MarketPlace today announces several facility, staff and industry growth efforts, including the opening of its first satellite location in Orange County, California.

Since 2002, MarketPlace has dedicated itself to developing strategies and activating brands within the Food + Beverage, Pet + Animal, and Health + Wellness industries. MarketPlace, while headquarted and continuing to operate primarily in St. Louis, Mo., has invested in a California location to better serve its partners on the West Coast.

“The industries we serve are pursuing innovation and experiencing growth now more than ever,” said MarketPlace president Tracy Landau. “Well-established and new companies alike are turning to MarketPlace’s expertise to support their latest ideas. Our location in California represents our commitment to our industry partners and is an opportunity to grow our company in a hub of industry innovation.”

At its St. Louis location, MarketPlace is expanding to an additional floor, which will house a new, dedicated photography and videography studio. Slated for completion in early 2020, the studio will also feature a commercial-sized kitchen for food preparation and styling and accommodate professional voiceover and podcast recording.

“Almost every partner we work with is interested in custom photography and videography, and we’ve always had the goal of having an on-site location where we can execute these shoots,” said MarketPlace’s video + photography director Elliott Krejci. “Our clients know and understand the value of proprietary photo and video assets – especially in regard to digital and social marketing – so the time was right for us to invest in these capabilities.”

Alongside the expansion of its facilities, MarketPlace has expanded its strategy, design and management team, thereby enhancing its service capabilities in the areas of research, digital strategy, and user experience (UX) design.

As a continuation of those efforts, Landau presented a collection of MarketPlace’s proprietary consumer insights titled “What Consumers Want in a Supplement Brand,” at SupplySide West in October, and will be presenting at SupplySide East in April 2020. She also served as a judge for the IFTNEXT Food Disruption Challenge, a competition for food entrepreneurs to pitch their unique innovations in pursuit of a $25,000 prize.

“As we enter the new year, we’re celebrating an incredible year at MarketPlace,” Landau said. “We are a reinvigorated company and couldn’t be more excited to see what 2020 has in store for us.”

For more information on MarketPlace, visit market-pl.com.