Doc Popcorn Sugar Cookie Crunch flavor

Company: Doc Popcorn

Website: www.docpopcorn.com

Introduced: December 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.50 (small), $5.00 (regular), $9.00 ("Big Pop")

Product Snapshot: The holidays are almost here and Doc Popcorn is celebrating with the release of its new limited-batch flavor Sugar Cookie Crunch. This twist on the beloved sugar cookie invites you to celebrate the holidays without even having to pull out a mixing bowl from the kitchen. Sugar Cookie Crunch is available now at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online until Feb. 29, 2020.

Sugar Cookie Crunch combines the snap of traditional sweet butter popcorn with hints of vanilla and butterscotch. This new limited-batch flavor adds a pop to a beloved holiday classic, making it the perfect snack to munch on during your annual holiday shopping or family gathering.

“We’re excited to be introducing a limited-batch flavor that is inspired by such a beloved holiday dessert,” said Martin Azambuya, chief operating officer of Doc Popcorn. “We strive to provide our customers with unique flavors that are produced from the highest quality ingredients. Sugar Cookie Crunch is a fun spin on a traditional dish that is sure to get people in the holiday spirit.”

Sugar Cookie Crunch is available in addition to Doc Popcorn’s gourmet flavors including Klassic Kettle, Triple White Cheddar, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss®, Hoppin’ Jalapeno, Salt-n-Pepper, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix, and Simple POP. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com.