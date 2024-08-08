As the back-to-school season kicks off, That's it. is announcing a significant milestone: it is ahead of schedule to meet its 2024 goal of delivering 200 million servings of fruit globally. Last year, the company delivered 150 million fruit servings, and it is already at that point now, with several months remaining in the year.

According to the USDA, food waste is estimated at between 30-40% of the food supply. That's it. Fruit Bars provide a convenient and healthy way to ensure children get their daily servings of fruit. These bars have a 24-month shelf life, eliminating the worry of fruit going uneaten at home, especially when grocery prices are soaring. The Mini Fruit Bars, available at Costco, Walmart, Target, and on United Airlines flights, offer a convenient and portable way for consumers to meet their daily fruit requirements.

"Being a dad of two grade school daughters, I understand the challenge of ensuring kids get their necessary daily fruit servings. It's unacceptable that only 1 in 8 Americans meet this requirement, and it's the very reason I started this company," says Dr. Lior Lewensztain, CEO and founder of That's it. "Our 100% real fruit bars are a simple, healthy solution that parents can trust."

Earlier this year, in March, That's it. launched their inaugural snacking trends report, revealing that 91% of nutrition professionals and over half of consumers surveyed are actively trying to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their daily routines. This insight drives their mission to provide accessible and nutritious fruit options for everyone.

In support of K-12 education, That's it. has been actively involved in initiatives like the School Nutrition Association's Annual National Conference, where it successfully introduced a custom line of products specifically designed for schools. As founding members of the FARE PACT Alliance (Food Allergy Research & Education), it is committed to supporting the 1 in 4 American households managing food allergies, particularly during the back-to-school season, ensuring access to allergy-friendly products for kids.

As That's it. approaches the end of the year, it remains dedicated in its mission to provide healthy, convenient, accessible, and allergy-friendly snacks for everyone. With its continued growth and innovation, including the launch of their new clean caffeinated Energy line, That's it. is set to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of more people than ever before, per the brand.

