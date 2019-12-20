Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.bearnaked.com/en_US/home.html

Introduced: Summer 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: After more than 18 months of research and design, San Diego’s Bear Naked granola brand by Kellogg is now the first fully recyclable stand-up pouch made with barrier for food packaging on the market nationwide.

Recycling has always been important to Bear Naked; however, the previous packaging required a customer to sign up for a special program to ship the packaging away for recycling. Dropping off the package at a retailer is much easier, however, for that to happen, a recyclable film had to be made.

Working with Dow and several other packaging suppliers, the typically very complex and multi-layered package has been transformed into a very thin, light, single film that is also clear so customers may see the product, flexible, durable enough to withstand retail, hermetically seal, and, most importantly, recyclable. Even the zipper is recyclable after Fresh-Lock developed a new line.

Sustainable yet secure packaging are important features to consumers, and now customers can recycle a resealable stand-up pouch that also allows their granola to stay fresh.