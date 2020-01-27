Bear Naked White Chocolate Macademia Nut Granola

Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.bearnaked.com/en_US/home.html

Introduced: February 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.69

Product Snapshot: Bear Naked is excited to welcome Bear Naked Premium Granola to the topping line-up. Bear Naked's White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Granola boasts a rich and creamy bite of melted fair-trade chocolate and nut butter that is baked using an exclusive technique that creates a cookie-like cluster. Each granola bite features a quality list of organic, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and fair-trade ingredients, elevating it from the traditional breakfast staple to the indulgent treat you're reaching for at every occasion.

"At Bear Naked, we're passionate about creating great-tasting and high quality products everyone can enjoy," says Gianna DeCaro, Bear Naked brand director.

