PACK EXPO 2019 review: packaging trends to grow snack and bakery businesses

Bosch Packaging Technology had a focus on sustainable packaging approaches at this year’s PACK EXPO. Primary packaging is mainly concerned with: the use of monomaterials in comparison to conventional films, and using paper packaging as an alternative to plastic. For secondary packaging, the focus is on both reducing packaging material waste and increasing the recyclability of packaging materials. Bosch introduced its SVE 2520 DZ VFFS with a polyolefin film for better sustainability. The material is suitable for a wide range of products and achieves an output of up to 100 Doy Zip bags per minute.

With the Elematic 2001, Bosch also provides a secondary packaging system capable of processing slightly bent or recycled cardboard. Consequently, what machines previously sorted out as rejects can now be used thanks to the larger tolerance range. Bosch demonstrated the machine at the show via virtual reality.