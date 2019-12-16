PACK EXPO 2019 review: packaging trends to grow snack and bakery businesses
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO hit an unprecedented trifecta this year, breaking records for number of exhibitors, total exhibit space and total attendees, according to show owner and producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. By the show’s close on Wednesday, Sept. 25, preliminary numbers revealed that more than 2,000 exhibitors covering nearly 900,000 net square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center convened with over 31,000 attendees; an eight percent increase from the 2017 show.
Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the show addressed trending issues such as sustainability, efficiency and product safety, bringing together solutions from 2,000-plus exhibiting companies on the almost sold-out 900,000 net square foot exhibit floor.
PACK EXPO opened with projections that the U.S. packaging machinery market could surpass $11 billion for the first time. Based on the newly released State of the Industry US Packaging Machinery Report Infographic by show owner and producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, packaging machinery shipments could reach $11.2 billion.
“Our goal with PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO has always been to provide a first-class trade show experience that meets the needs of the current industry climate,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “As the packaging market grows, so do our shows, providing endless opportunity for exhibitors to present their solutions to attendee challenges. It’s the only place this year to see such a diverse collection of innovations under one roof.”
With 2,000-plus exhibitors convening together with nearly 30,000 attendees across 900,000 net square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the largest PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO to date met industry needs that show no signs of slowing down.
Illustrating findings from PMMI’s State of the Industry U.S. Packaging Machinery Report, the infographic shows the value of domestic shipments of packaging machinery rose 6 percent to $8.7 billion in 2018 – and are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 4 percent through 2024.
The next event in the PACK EXPO portfolio is PACK EXPO East (March 3-5, 2020; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia). Now in its fourth edition, the three-day event will feature 400 exhibiting companies and span 100,000 net square feet, providing the opportunity for attendees to exchange ideas with 7,000 peers. The location in Philadelphia presents a unique opportunity for the CPG-rich mid-Atlantic, allowing much of the east coast the chance to drive or train in and see the latest in cutting edge technology and insights. Visit packexpoeast.com for information and registration for the upcoming show.
See above for a slideshow wrap-up of snack, baking, and equipment companies that attended this year.