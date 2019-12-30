Stellar announces launch of new Boulder office

Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, is opening a new office in Boulder, Colorado.

The Boulder Office will be located at 4845 Pearl East Circle and will primarily serve the process and development units for Stellar’s Food & Beverage division, with the goal of growing the office to offer additional services in the future.

“This new office will allow us to better serve clients in the western U.S. as well as develop inroads with new partners in the industry,” said Scott Mark, senior vice president of food manufacturing & logistics. “Plus, the region is home to major food companies, emerging markets and numerous universities with highly regarded engineering and construction programs. It’s a perfect fit for Stellar and a natural next step as we continue pursuing our strategic goals for the coming decade.&

The office is scheduled to open by April 2020.

In addition to its Jacksonville, Florida, headquarters, Stellar also has support locations and offices in Wisconsin, California, Texas, Pennsylvania and beyond.