Ozery Family Bakery Moroccan-Style Frena Buns

Company: Ozery Bakery

Website: ozerybakery.com/us-en

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Ozery Family Bakery, a family brand that makes better-for-you bread alternatives, is revealing its newest innovation, Moroccan-Style Frena Buns, at Winter Fancy Food Show. Attendees are welcome to stop by Booth #6469 to taste their newest vegan, non-GMO, and Kosher Frena Buns as well as their full line of premium breads and crackers, designed to energize your mornings and elevate your meal preps!

Ozery Family Bakery’s new Moroccan-Style Frena Buns will quickly become every sandwich connoisseur’s go-to bread option. Each pre-sliced bun is softer than a pita and delivers an authentic flavor that is undeniably tasty. So versatile, consumers can use it as a sandwich bun or pair it with hummus, cheese, or a drizzle of olive oil. The buns are vegan and packed with 7 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber. Like all other Ozery Family Bakery products, they are non-GMO and free of artificial preservatives. The buns will join the existing roster of delicious better-for-you bread options including Morning Rounds, Snacking Rounds, Brioche Buns, Brioche Bites, Organic Lavash Crackers and OneBuns.

“We are always trying to provide our customers with options that are packed with flavor and can be a great better-for-you swap for traditional bread options,” says Alon Ozery, CEO and founder of Ozery Family Bakery. “The Frena Buns fit in perfectly with our existing line of products and supports our mission of providing products that will allow our customers to live a healthier and tastier lifestyle.”

Winter Fancy Food Show will take place January 19-21 at Moscone Center located at 747 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Attendees are invited to taste the flavor packed Frena Buns as well as the full product line from Ozery Family Bakery at booth #6469. For more information on the brand, please visit http://ozerybakery.com.