Nestle Toll House Edible Cookie Dough and Edible Fudge Brownie Batter

Company: Nestle Toll House

Website: VeryBestBaking.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.39 (15-oz. tub)

Product Snapshot: NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE has answered the call of Edible Cookie Dough lovers everywhere by launching two new varieties to make all your spoon-licking dreams come true in 2020—NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough and Edible Fudge Brownie Batter.

Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough is great for sweet treat lovers who wish every day was their birthday, while chocoholics can enjoy a decadent experience with Edible Fudge Brownie Batter.

"We wanted to expand our edible cookie dough offerings to make it even easier to enjoy your favorite dessert right out of the container," said Samantha Set, associate brand manager, NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE. "This expanded collection of edible cookie doughs provides even more ways to create fun, lasting memories while snacking on your favorite treats – no baking needed!"

Both new flavors are still made with the same ingredients you use in your mixing bowl at home—like real butter—but NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Edible Cookie Doughs have been created to be safe to eat right out of the tub for maximum convenience and fun. This process involves removing ingredients, such as eggs, that are important for the baking process, so baking these products is not recommended.

NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Edible Cookie Doughs are available in the refrigerated section near cookie dough. These products will appear on shelves nationwide at Walmart, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, Meijer and more in late January 2020. Edible Cookie Dough has a suggested retail price of $5.39 for a 15 oz. tub. To learn more, visit VeryBestBaking.com to find a retailer near you.