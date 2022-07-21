Company: Nestle Toll House
Website: VeryBestBaking.com
Introduced: August 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.49
Product Snapshot: Nestlé Toll House is bringing back fan-favorite seasonal cookie doughs this autumn.
The seasonal cookie doughs will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for a limited time, beginning in August.
The 14-oz. returning cookie dough flavors include:
- NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough: Back by popular demand, NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough is a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and Premier White Morsels.
- NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE M&M'S Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough: A sweet sugar cookie dough mixed with colorful Ghoul's Mix M&M's.