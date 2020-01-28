CAULIPOWER celebrates its 3rd birthday at Winter Fancy Food Show

Just three years ago this month, CAULIPOWER sold its first pizzas in thirty Whole Foods Markets on the West Coast. Today, thanks to national distribution in more than 25,000 stores including Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Target, Sprouts and CVS, CAULIPOWER celebrates the sale of more than thirty-six million pizzas.

In 2017, its cauliflower-crust pizza disrupted the market and since then the company has passed a few milestones. They became the 8th best-selling frozen pizza in 2019, the #1 better-for-you pizza since 2018, and the #1 gluten-free pizza since 2017.

In the last 18 months alone, CAULIPOWER entered three new categories with the first-ever cauliflower tortillas, its bread replacement Sweet PotaTOASTs and cauliflower-coated chicken tenders. Its chicken tenders have sold more than half a million bags in their first three months in market.

"I want to say a huge thank you to our customers and community of loyal fans," said Gail Becker, founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "We promised to reinvent people's favorite foods one meal hack at a time and we're not going to slow down. Who knows? We may even have another innovation or two to announce in 2020."

Commenting on growth, Becker added, "We more than doubled in size in 2019 and we contributed a third of the dollar growth in the frozen pizza category even though we represent 2 percent of the market. Our fourth year will be bigger than our first three combined."