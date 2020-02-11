Bühler appoints new chief human resources officer

Irene Mark-Eisenring will take charge of Bühler’s Executive Board function of chief human resources officer from Dipak Mane effective September 1, 2020. Dipak Mane is stepping out of this function to pursue other important management tasks within the organization, supporting the CEO and the Executive Board.

Irene Mark-Eisenring will begin her new role as chief human resources officer (CHRO) and Executive Board Member as of September 1, 2020.

“The skills and qualifications of our employees, their commitment, and their passion are essential for Bühler as a technology company. We are extremely happy to have found Irene Mark-Eisenring as an experienced leader and human resources expert for this key function. She is the right personality to shape the future of our work for, and with, our people for the next phase of our company,” says CEO Stefan Scheiber.

“I am assuming this function with great motivation,” says Irene Mark-Eisenring. Bühler has a long and successful history in the training, education, and development of its own people and also in providing training for its customers. The company is well positioned to evolve along with the new opportunities and challenges that digitalization and other trends present. “I look forward to working with the global Human Resources team to further develop the attractiveness of Bühler as an employer and to create tangible value for our customers and for the company on the basis of our highly-skilled and dedicated workforce. Our people are key for the future success of Bühler,” Irene Mark-Eisenring adds.