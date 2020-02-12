Syntegon Technology: new standards for sustainable materials in horizontal flow wrapping

Company: Syntegon Technology

Website: www.syntegon.com

Equipment Snapshot: At interpack 2020, Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, will showcase two innovations, including its “paper-ON-form” upgrade kit for horizontal flow wrapping machines to form cold-sealable barrier paper. The solution was engineered in the company’s own development center in Beringen, Switzerland, and consists of a patented flow-wrap forming unit and sealing jaws for paper cold-sealing applications. The new kit is already being used on existing lines from international manufacturers for packaging chocolate bars in paper. Syntegon Technology will also present an extended stroke length for Amplified Heat Sealing (AHS) applications on new horizontal flow wrappers. The innovation helps to optimize the thermal heat input and enables faster processing of monomaterials. “Sustainable paper and mono-material packaging is trending. As an innovation leader we act in a future-oriented, sustainable way. Our upgrade kit allows customers to transition to sustainable packaging materials like cold-sealable paper on their existing horizontal flow wrapping machines – without any restrictions regarding speed or format,” says Christoph Langohr, project manager of Sustainability Horizontal Packaging at Syntegon Technology.

The patented forming unit shapes paper without creasing or tearing it, and the customized cold sealing jaws gently create the sealing seams. At interpack, the new product will be presented as part of the Sigpack HRM bar-wrapping line and the Syntegon Pack Series flow wrappers. “Comprehensive tests and first field applications have repeatedly demonstrated that there are no restrictions regarding output rates, thus proving that paper flow wrapping easily matches the performance and usability of conventional flow wrapping,” Langohr states.

“The ‘paper-ON-form’ upgrade kit can be used for different types of paper as well as for conventional packaging materials, which makes it possible to gradually switch to paper,” Langohr further explains. The forming unit and sealing jaws are pre-configured by the Syntegon Technology experts based on the desired pack size and the material characteristics before being installed on existing Syntegon Technology machines, such as the Sigpack or Pack Series flow wrappers.

Amplified Heat Sealing (AHS) technology with linear drive was first introduced in 2017. By superimposing the rotational movement of the sealing tools on the linear movement of the transverse sealing station, the heat input into the packaging material can be increased, which allows for an optimal sealing quality. At interpack 2020, Syntegon Technology will unveil the new AHS. Since monomaterials often consist of a more temperature-sensitive outer layer than composite films, it can easily lead to faulty sealing seams. The AHS technology ensures an accurate heat input, which makes it easier to process delicate monomaterials for products such as cookies and crackers.

Wrapping products in paper requires particularly gentle handling in the subsequent packaging processes to avoid tears in the paper and to maintain the material’s protective barrier properties. As a systems provider, Syntegon Technology offers everything from primary and secondary packaging to transport packaging, ensuring a holisitic, sustainable approach to customer’s packaging requirements. In addition to Syntegon Technology’s large portfolio, they also offer comprehensive services such as preventive maintenance and spare parts management.

The innovations from Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, will be on display at interpack 2020 in Düsseldorf, Germany, May 7 to 13, 2020 in hall 6, booth A30-C30.