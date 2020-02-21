Bühler and Givaudan join forces in Singapore to open unique Innovation Center dedicated to plant-based food

The leading food technology provider and the global leader in flavors and fragrances are bringing their global partnership to Asia to build an Innovation Center dedicated to plant-based food. The new facility is planned to open in Singapore later this year.

“The projected population of 10 billion people by 2050 is a challenge too big to be solved alone,” explains Ian Roberts, CTO of Bühler. “Companies are increasingly aware of the urgent need to collaborate to make an impact on the climate and nutrition challenges of this century. Universities, start-ups, and companies need to come together to innovate and find more sustainable ways to produce food. This is what this Innovation Center is all about, and we are pleased we found a like-minded partner to bring this vision to life in Asia, home to half of the world’s population.”

Joint facility with experts from both companies

The new facility, located at Givaudan Woodlands site, will be jointly run by the two companies, bringing together a pilot plant featuring Bühler extrusion and processing equipment and a kitchen and flavor laboratory by Givaudan. The facilty will be supported by experts from both companies.

The Innovation Center will welcome food processing companies, start-ups and university researchers looking to develop novel plant-based food products. Bühler’s equipment and processing expertise combined with Givaudan’s flavor, taste, ingredient, and product development expertise will create a unique offering and synergy that will be greatly advantageous to those developing new products, particularly when using wet or dry extrusion.

Focusing on Asian markets

“We are very proud to launch this initiative. It is a testament that industry leaders can come together to the benefit of the whole food innovation ecosystem. We are especially excited that this project will take place in Singapore, a diverse country at the heart of Southeast Asia with strong ambitions for the future of food. We see a lot of market potential for plant-based products in the coming years in Asia, in particular, the alternative meat sector. Our combined expertise in the development and manufacture of plant-based foods will allow for new ranges that cater to Asia tastes, texture expectations and cooking techniques,” says Fabio Campanile, head of science and technology at Givaudan. “The initial focus on extruded products is important as this is a key technology for developing authentic meat alternatives. It is also a great strength for Givaudan – we’ve optimized the flavor and taste aspects and are able to make these extruded products extremely delicious and nutritious to consumers.”

Innovation Center already accepting inquiries

The Innovation Center is currently under construction at Givaudan Woodlands site in Singapore. The project will be featured later this year at a Protein Pavilion during Future Food Asia, June 2-3, 2020 in Singapore. The full facility opening is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020. Companies, start-ups, and universities willing to experiment at the Innovation Center are invited to get in touch with Bühler and Givaudan’s local Singapore offices to enquire for availabilities.