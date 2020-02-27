Thomas' Mini Croissants and Pick Me Ups Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares

Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.thomasbreads.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.49

Product Snapshot: After listening intently to customer feedback, the Thomas’ brand, creators and bakers of the original Nooks & Crannies English Muffins, has introduced Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares and Thomas’ Mini Croissants, two innovative products guaranteed to give on-the-go families a quick, portable breakfast fix.

As the breakfast category continues to evolve, Thomas’ looked to insights directly from consumers to identify ways to make breakfast a more enjoyable, efficient (and delicious!) experience for the whole family. These two new offerings feature real ingredients that families can feel good about and answer a consumer demand for portability and convenience:

Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares – When time is of the essence, new Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares serve up a reliable grab-and-go breakfast snack. These bite-sized, soft-baked oatmeal squares offer a soft and chewy texture baked with real ingredients that consumers can see such as rolled oats, chocolate chips, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and cranberries. Packed with whole grains, an excellent source of fiber, and no artificial anything, Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares are a convenient option that families can feel good about – whenever, wherever. SRP is $3.99.

Thomas’ Mini Croissants – Crafted with mess-free dough and soft and rich in flavor, Thomas’ Mini Croissants add a little “bonjour” to every busy household’s morning routine. Thomas’ Mini Croissants can be enjoyed on their own, topped with breakfast-favorite spreads or served as the perfect complement to any meal. SRP is $4.49.

Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares and Mini Croissants are available now at grocery stores and other major food retailers in the Northeast—including New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore—alongside Thomas’ iconic lineup of breakfast classics including the original Nooks & Crannies English Muffins, Bagels and Swirl Breads. This spring, Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares will continue to expand through the South and Midwest while Mini Croissants will be available nationwide.

“As innovators in the breakfast space, we aim to keep a close eye on current consumer trends to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our loyal customers,” said Eduardo Zarate, senior director of marketing for Thomas’. “Today, consumers rarely view breakfast as a sit-down meal occasion as busy schedules are filled with family, work and school-related activities. Our fans have been loud and clear about the importance of enjoying a breakfast on-the-go that they can feel good about, so we’re excited to introduce these two new delicious options to encourage everyone to ‘Wake Up to What’s Possible’ with Thomas’.”