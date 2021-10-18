Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.thomasbreads.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.69

Product Snapshot: Just when you thought breakfast and snack time couldn't get any sweeter, the folks at Thomas' have baked up their newest creation: Chocolatey Mini Croissants. Ideal for a mess-free breakfast or on-the-go snack, Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants are a good way to start the day or satisfy an afternoon craving.

Ideal for busy, on-the-go families, Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants can be enjoyed with no prep and no mess. Each Chocolatey Mini Croissant is filled with chocolate chips for the perfect balance of soft and chewy—they deliver all of the flavor with none of the mess. Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants are available now in the bread aisle alongside the Thomas' brand's iconic lineup of breakfast classics with a suggested retail price of $4.69.

"Developed with our fans' favorite flavors in mind, we're excited to add new Chocolatey Mini Croissants to our growing Mini Croissant portfolio as our brand continues to innovate to meet the needs of our loyal customers," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "These prep-free and easy options are bolstering our on-the-go offerings and transforming breakfast and snack time, creating a delicious, mess-free option packed with possibilities. We hope our new Chocolatey Mini Croissants will encourage everyone to 'Wake Up to What's Possible' with Thomas'."



