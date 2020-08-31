Company: HighKey

Website: www.highkey.com

Introduced: Summer 2020 (June, July, and August)

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.98-$21.94

Product Snapshot: HighKey recently released new baking mixes, as well as mini biscotti and new flavors of their mini cookies.

HighKey’s keto-friendly Buttermilk Biscuits are so golden, crunchy, fluffy and buttery that you won’t miss a thing. All you need is 2 eggs and ¼ cup of butter—but you are feeling fancy, add some cheddar cheese or a dash of garlic. These Biscuits have 61 percent fewer carbs and 6 times more fiber than leading brand of biscuit mix. One Biscuit has 2g of net carbs, no artificial ingredients, is gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free and has a low glycemic index. They retail for $9.98 (single pack, Amazon) and $21.94 (2-pack, HighKey website).

In addition, HighKey has extended its cookie lineup with new flavors—Chocolate Mint, Lemon and Peanut Butter. Each serving of cookies has 2g of net carbs or less and contains no added sugar. Like all HighKey Mini Cookies, these are naturally flavored and colored, are grain-free, gluten-free and keto-friendly. Retails for $13.97 (3-pack, Amazon) or $26.54 (6-pack, HighKey website).

HighKey’s Soft Baked Breakfast Biscuits are the first and only keto-friendly, ready to eat breakfast biscuits. These soft, individually wrapped biscuits provide a wholesome pick-me-up full of real ingredients like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, bananas, cranberries and chocolate chips. Every biscuit has 1-2g of net carbs, is gluten-free, grain-free and low in carbs and sugar—the perfect solution for busy mornings or grab-and-go fuel. SRP is $14.97.

Morning, afternoon and anytime coffee pick-me-ups are a little bit sweeter with new Mini Biscotti. These bite-sized Mini Biscotti are the first and only keto-friendly biscotti on the market. The twice-baked, crunchy cookie texture and flavors go perfectly with any cup of coffee. Mini Biscotti have only 3g of net carbs, less than 1g of sugar, and have no artificial flavors. SRP is $13.97.