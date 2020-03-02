Peeled Snacks gearing up for new products, market expansion on major funding announcement

Peeled Snacks plans to expand its product line of healthy snacks and enter new markets with the use of a major non-equity investment by Decathlon Capital Partners.

The multimillion-dollar investment will support new product development, market expansion and sales growth. Peeled Snacks is a purveyor of healthy dried fruits, vegetable crisps and other organic snacks.

“The snacks consumers buy must move along a supply-chain from the farm, to our facility, to the trucking companies, to warehouses and distributors, and lastly to the store,” said CEO Jon Kalina. “We want to make the world a better place by setting higher standards of transparency, accountability, and performance along that entire chain. In a cluttered marketplace of false advertising and profit-only business practices, we became a B Corporation to be part of the movement to redefine the role of business in our economy.”

A “B Corporation” certification means the company meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The certifying organization, known as B Corps, consists of corporate and social leaders driving a movement to use business as a force for good.

“We don’t just want to be the best in the world, but to be best for the world,” Kalina said. “Decathlon’s investment gives us the opportunity to pursue that goal on a global stage.”

“Peeled Snacks is well-positioned in the high-growth market for healthier snacks,” said Decathlon’s John Borchers. “Their products are not only popular with consumers but start with fair labor policies and sustainable farming practices. Their business ethos and growth potential make us proud to invest in the Peeled Snack vision.”