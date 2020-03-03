BluePrint Automation (BPA) hires VP sales Latin America

On February 1, 2020, BPA announced Mario Pino as the vice president of sales for Latin America.

About this new opportunity, Mario says, “Blueprint Automation is a world‐renowned leader in secondary packaging with so many opportunities in Latin America (LAM). Having been in packaging in LAM for more than 30 years, secondary packaging is the next step for many companies to improve packaging line efficiencies. What better company to join than the best! Blueprint Automation is a customer-centric organization with high quality product‐lines, state-of-the-art technology, competitive pricing and a superb aftermarket where the customer comes first. I am very excited to have this opportunity to lead the BPA LAM Team to greater success.”

Mario is a well‐known professional in the processing and packaging industry in LAM, having worked for top companies including Heat & Control/Ishida, Kliklok Woodman and Bosch Packaging. He has also provided consulting services for several associations including PMMI and SNAC International. Mario loves LAM and he enjoys helping companies improve their packaging lines. Most importantly, Mario is always focused on his customer’s needs and builds long lasting relationships with customers. He does what it takes to make a difference for everyone around him.

Mario is proud of his two loving & successful children, Christopher and Stephanie. He has been married for over 30 years to a wonderful wife, Luisa, and he says she must be an angel in disguise to put up with him. In his free time, Mario enjoys golf, tennis, ping pong and a challenging game of chess is always welcomed.

Mario can be reached at (770) 329 7620 or via email at mario.pino@blueprintautomation.com.