Mason Dixie Foods Scones and Sweet Rolls

Company: Mason Dixie Foods

Website: www.masondixiebiscuits.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Mason Dixie Foods, the only ready-to-bake clean-label frozen biscuit brand, has announced the debut of two first-to-market product lines shaking up the frozen aisle, Scones and Sweet Rolls. Both product lines maintain the same quality as the award-winning biscuits, containing 100% real ingredients that are free of artificial flavors, preservatives, oils and stabilizers.

The launch signifies the company’s commitment to offering exceptional-tasting, premium quality, natural options in the frozen aisle, a market where clean-label offerings are non-existent. As a category pioneer, Mason Dixie Foods is implementing the same fundamentals and innovation it applies to its award-winning Biscuits, to its expanded product offerings in the breakfast and sweets category. Consumers are now able to enjoy the same best in class taste and convenient no-prep baking with Mason Dixie Scones and Sweet Rolls. Both lines hold true to Mason Dixie Foods’ mission to create delicious products with simple scratch ingredients, all which can be found in the local grocery store.

“Scones and Sweet Rolls are our first foray outside of biscuits, in response to our consumers excitement and record breaking retailer demand surrounding our ready-to-bake biscuit dough,” said Ayeshah Abuelhiga, Mason Dixie Foods CEO and founder. “We crafted these two lines to offer a new option for consumers who care about high quality, delicious food with simple and real ingredients. I created Mason Dixie Foods because of my personal passion for food and the entire eating experience, so our expansion into new product categories not only fulfills an interest from buyers and retailers, but a desire to enhance the consumer experience of great food.”

Mason Dixie Scones mark the introduction of the first-ever natural scone to the market and are available in four versions: Cranberry Orange Scones, Blueberry Lemon Scones, Chocolate Chip Scones and Coffee Cake Scones. All contain real butter and fresh ingredients, sold in a package containing four individual ready-to-bake scones for MSRP $4.99.

The debut of Mason Dixie Sweet Rolls is also an unrivaled freezer-aisle novelty, complete with a baking tray made of fully recyclable and renewable resources and the first icing of its kind made without gums or stabilizers. Available in four versions: Cinnamon Rolls, Sticky Buns, Orange Rolls and Strawberry Cheesecake Rolls, all containing real butter, fresh dairy and natural ingredients, sold in a package containing four individual ready-to-bake rolls for MSRP $4.99.

"While developing these two new product innovations the Mason Dixie Foods Innovation Team has sought out clean label ingredients, without sacrificing the consumer experience. Real ingredients are everywhere, but not every food manufacturer knows how to use them or is committed to using them,” says Barbara Bufe Heidolph, Mason Dixie Foods VP innovation and quality. “At Mason Dixie Foods we prioritize flavor first, followed by convenience and transparency. We want our products to be as good as the scratch made delight, with ingredients from the butter to fruit to baking powder that are real, honest and recognizable.”

The new Sweet Rolls and Scones will be available for purchase this spring/summer at select retailers. For more information on the new product innovations from Mason Dixie Foods and where to purchase the full line of products, visit masondixiebiscuits.com.