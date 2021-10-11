Company: Mason Dixie Foods

Website: https://masondixiefoods.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Mason Dixie Foods is excited to become the first Female-Owned BIPOC Biscuit Brand at Sam’s Club this Fall.

Premiering its new Bakery Style Biscuits exclusively at select club locations, the clean-label brand will be the first-ever diverse supplier in the Sam’s Club frozen bread category.

“We are beyond excited to launch our new line of Bakery Style Biscuits at Sam’s Club,” says Founder & CEO Ayeshah Abuelhiga. “One of our brand tenants is to provide clean-label food for people at all levels of affordability because as a kid who grew up in a low-income household, but still ate meals from scratch, I think it should be every founder’s goal in the natural products space to provide clean-label food at all income levels. This launch at Sam’s Club means the world to me because this marks the day we are able to provide the same quality and ingredients found in our original, premium product line to those on a budget or have larger households.”

These brand new bakery style biscuits are lighter and fluffier than Mason Dixie’s Original line of biscuits meant to serve customers looking for the perfect bread side or snack. Also, they are, as are all Mason Dixie products, made with the freshest ingredients including real butter, fresh dairy, and aluminum-free baking powder and lower in calories, fat, carbs, and sodium than our original with all the same ingredients and great taste.



