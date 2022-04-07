Mason Dixie Foods, the fastest-growing frozen baked goods company in America, is rolling out nationwide in over 3,500 Marriott hotels in the continental U.S. Known for its buttery, better-for-you baked goods, Mason Dixie Foods will provide Marriott guests with handheld, grab-and-go breakfast options. Items include their popular breakfast sandwich, which launched last spring and was the first-ever clean-label product of its kind.

A certified woman and BIPOC-owned brand, this partnership pilots new extensions of Mason Dixie’s breakfast sandwiches and other latest innovations such as petit scones and biscuits. All products are scratch-made and adhere to the brand values of; simple, recognizable, limited ingredients. Mason Dixie Foods bans the use of aluminum, preservatives, stabilizers, oils and artificial flavors, as well as advocates for only using real, natural, nitrate-free proteins.

“This is a ground-breaking partnership for both Mason Dixie and Marriott,” said Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder & CEO of Mason Dixie Foods. “We had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly with one of the best-run, biggest hotel brands in the world to understand their post-COVID needs and develop menu options that help future-proof Marriott. The best part of the process was seeing the support of Marriott team members who were so motivated to improve their customer experiences for the long run. It is inspiring and makes it a no brainer to see why Marriott continues to garner the best customer loyalty in the world.”

Marriott Select Brand Hotels have been changing up their complimentary breakfast selections to cater more to guests who are on the move, socially-conscious or demanding better-for-you options. Mason Dixie Foods offers high-demand breakfast options in a portable format, which compliments the one-handed, eat-on-the-go trend Marriott has been seeing with guests.

This is Mason Dixie Food’s first foray into food service at this scale, as a Consumer Packaged Goods brand. The incredible results of this partnership, even in the first few months of implementation have been synergistic with growing demand across all channels.

Set to finish rolling out by summer 2022, the full grab-and-go menu offers Petit Cheddar Biscuits, Sandwich-Sized Cheddar Biscuits, Petit Chocolate Chip Scones, Petit Blueberry and Lemon Scones, Petit Cinnamon Scones, Cheddar Sausage Biscuit Sandwiches, and Buttermilk Breakfast Melt Sandwiches.



