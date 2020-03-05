LloydPans introduces long pizza pan, tall cheesecake pan at Pizza Expo and Artisan Bakery Expo

Company: LloydPans

Website: lloydpans.com

Equipment Snapshot: LloydPans is introducing two new pans at this year’s co-located Pizza Expo and Artisan Bakery Expo. At booth #911, LloydPans’ pizza experts will be showcasing a new Long Pizza Pan that comes in dimensions as long as 27 x 4 x 1.5 inches. At booth #3841, our bakery solution experts will be debuting an extra-tall round cheesecake pan, measuring 8x4 inches.

“For years, we’ve paid attention to the consumer packaged goods industry, where new products are continually developed by repackaging existing brands into new formats,” Traci Rennaker, LloydPans’ president and chief executive officer, says. “We took the same approach when developing these two new pans. The Long Pizza Pan is perfect for restaurants looking to excite customers with a long, narrow pan pizza perfect for large parties.

And, who doesn’t want a bigger cheesecake! This new cheesecake pan is perfect for those bakers looking to make a visual impact with a tall cheesecake.”

The Long Pizza Pan comes in several lengths with a standard width (4 inches) and depth (1.5 inches). Pizzerias can produce long personal pizzas with the 12-inch long pan, feed a family with the 18-inch long pan or serve a whole party with the 27-inch long pan. Each pan features LloydPans’ proprietary PSTK coating that offers operators a durable pan that requires no pre-seasoning.

Our new tall cheesecake pan was originally launched as a custom pan, but due to popular demand, has now found a permanent home in our line of loose-bottom cheesecake pans. The 4-inch height is about as tall as a baker can make a cheesecake, and our stick-resistant coating allows for easy release. The coating also makes the pan steam resistant, which means a baker can de-pan cheesecakes now or later and they won’t damage the pan or the integrity of the cheesecake. Both the Long Pizza Pan and the tall cheesecake pan will be displayed at the Pizza Expo and Artisan Bakery Expo, taking place in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 2.

