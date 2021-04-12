Company: LloydPans

Website: www.lloydpans.com

Equipment Snapshot: LloydPans is digging deeper, possibly as deep as it can go, and its added a new pan to its lineup that showcases one of the most popular pizzas in the nation: the Chicago deep dish.

Introducing the Chicago Deep Dish Pan, which is the perfect pan to help pizzerias and foodservice operations recreate the popular pizza that Chicago is known for. It’s so popular, in fact, that it’s branching out to the entire country.

Living true to their name, Chicago-style pizzas are known for their deep, buttery crusts layered with ingredients to create the pizza’s uniquely thick look. Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Pans come in 1.5” and 2.25” depths, and both come in a variety of diameters.

Additionally, Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Pans come with LloydPans patented pre-seasoned Tuff-Kote (PSTK) finish. PSTK eliminates the need for pre-seasoning, messy oiling of pans and offers an unparalleled durability built for commercial kitchens. The coating also makes the depanning/cleanup process a breeze.

“We’re excited to bring the Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Pan to the LloydPans family,” Traci Rennaker, LloydPans’ president and CEO, says. “The deep dish pizza may be a Chicago institution, but it’s garnering more interest throughout the country, so the timing couldn’t be better to add it to the lineup. It’s already one of the most popular regional styles of pizza in the nation, and we’re excited to see its continued growth. ”

LloydPans Chicago Deep Dish Pans include the following features: