BENEO to invest more than 50 million Euro expanding chicory inulin production

BENEO, a manufacturers of functional ingredients, has announced a significant expansion for its chicory root fiber production facility in Chile by 2022, funded by an investment of more than 50 million Euro. The news comes following rising demand for BENEO’s chicory root fibers, inulin and oligofructose, as consumer interest in digestive health continues to grow.

Worldwide consumers are paying more attention to their digestive health and are gaining further understanding of the intrinsic link between the gut microbiome and its beneficial effect on the overall well-being. This, in turn, is leading to a rising interest in chicory root fibers from food and drink manufacturers around the globe, creating a high market demand for BENEO’s inulin and oligofructose ingredients.

Eric Neven, commercial managing director at BENEO-Orafti comments: “The market demand for chicory root fiber continues to increase. In order to keep up with this rising interest, we are investing significantly into expanding our production facilities in Pemuco, Chile. With 20 percent more volume, BENEO can continue to ensure reliable and consistent delivery to our customers.”

As well as expanding production capacity at the Chilean plant, the raw material sourcing will be supported by additional surface (hectares) dedicated to chicory farming in the region. The existing plant already operates using 75 percent renewable energy. The recent investment will enable BENEO to make yet further strides against its aim to increase the use of renewable energy over the coming years.

Inulin and oligofructose, such as those produced by BENEO, are the only plant-based proven prebiotics according to ISAPP (International Scientific Association for Pro- and Prebiotics). They have been scientifically shown to support a range of functional health benefits, including a balanced gut microbiota and a person’s overall well-being[i]. There is a wealth of scientific evidence available (in excess of 150 high quality studies) and Orafti Inulin even has an exclusive 13.5 EU health claim for its promotion of digestive health[ii], which is proving successful in various countries. In fact, only recently, industry expert Julian Mellentin highlighted the potential for inulin, naming it a top ingredient for 2020 in the new New Nutrition Business report, “10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition and Health 2020.”

Not only are BENEO’s prebiotic chicory root fibers helping to bridge the fiber gap, they are also being widely used in both food and beverages as they help to reduce fat, sugar and calories. Unlike other fibers, BENEO’s fibers are naturally derived from chicory roots via a gentle hot water extraction method and are natural, clean label and non-GMO. They are highly soluble and have a mild natural taste, allowing manufacturers to reformulate their products while keeping the same taste, body and mouthfeel as the original options.

As digestive wellness continues to trend across the globe and more consumers come to realize the impact it has on their health, this significant production expansion will ensure BENEO is well-placed to maintain efficient delivery of its high quality ingredients throughout the years to come.