THINSTERS oat milk, vegan cookie

Company: That's How We Roll LLC

Website: www.thinsters.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: THINSTERS, the crunchy cookie made with real, simple ingredients, is creating an inclusive cookie with new claims. THINSTERS Oat Milk Cookies are the first ever cookie to use oat milk as the first ingredient to naturally sweeten it. Blended with THINSTERS proprietary oat milk blend and real oats, THINSTERS created a vegan, gluten free and low sugar cookie with crunchy texture and bold flavor. This is the first Gluten-Free offering from THINSTERS, and it’s simultaneously hitting the hottest trend in the Food/Beverage category. THINSTERS Oat Milk cookies appeal to mainstream, vegan and gluten free consumers. This innovation is anticipated to increase engagement with core customers, as well as bring customers back who may have left the category. This new offering from THINSTERS will be available summer 2020 at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.99 for 7 ounces.

According to Marketplace, sales of oat milk in the US have skyrocketed to $29 million in 2019, compared to $4.4 million in 2017. Oat Milk has grown in popularity due to consumers craving dairy-free, plant-based milk options. This new cookie from THINSTERS tackles niches that are important within the industry, being: dairy free, lower sugar, vegan, gluten free, Non-GMO and allergen free. THINSTERS Oat Milk cookies come in three on-trend flavors: Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin and Salted Caramel.

“We pride ourselves in avoiding ‘me-too’ innovation, and using insights-based solutions that are also on-trend. THINSTERS Oat Milk is just that,” shares Sam Kestenbaum, CEO of THINSTERS. “It’s unique, it’s healthy and it’s delicious. We spent over a year perfecting the formulation, and we’re confident in the outstanding taste, and in its positioning to re-energize the cookie category.”

THINSTERS Oat Milk Cookies are gluten-free, dairy-free, Non-GMO, free of the top 8 allergens, Nut Free, and only 7g of sugar. The first ingredient is homemade oat milk.