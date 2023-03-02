Kodiak Cakes recently released Raspberry Lemon Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffles mix. The mix is made with 100% whole grains, as well as 14g of protein.

Consumers simply add water (or milk, for added protein), mix, and then add to the griddle.

The mix contains zero artificial preservatives, and is available exclusively at Target and Target.com, with a suggested retail price of $5.99.