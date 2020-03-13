Shoreline Equity Partners announces acquisition of Engelman Baking Company

Shoreline Equity Partners, LLC ("Shoreline" or the "Firm"), a purpose-driven lower middle market private equity firm, has partnered with management to acquire Engelman Baking Company, Inc. ("Engelman's" or the "Company"). Engelman's is a leading wholesale bakery offering a complete line of high-quality artisan breads and rolls ranging from European and hearth breads, Kaiser and twisted egg rolls to specialty dinner rolls and hand-crafted hamburger and hot dog buns. Engelman's operates a 50,000 sq. ft. SQF Level II bakery and serves restaurants and entertainment venues in the greater Atlanta Area on a daily and just-in-time basis via local delivery routes as well as national accounts via distribution. Since being founded by Sammy Engelman in 1982, the Company has grown to over 100 employees and has realized significant market share in the Atlanta metropolitan area by providing best-in-class quality and service to over 1,000 customers. With a 200-year family legacy in the bakery space, Engelman's premium products embody the family's rich baking history through time-tested artisan baking techniques using the finest ingredients and an unwavering commitment to product quality. Sammy Engelman will continue to lead the Company and maintain a significant ownership position.

Mike Hand, managing partner at Shoreline, said, "With a 200-year legacy in the bakery space, Sammy has built an extraordinary business alongside the rest of the management team at Engelman's. The Company's product quality and service to their customers is second to none, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Engelman's to continue to capture the Atlanta market as well as to expand across the Southeast region."

Sammy Engelman, founder and chief executive officer of Engelman's, said, "For nearly 40 years, we have remained committed to building a best-in-class bakery delivering high quality products and service to our customers. We are very excited to partner with Shoreline to execute on our growth strategy while remaining committed to delivering world-class service to our customers. Our partnership with Shoreline will give us the resources to take the next step at Engelman's and to further expand our reach both locally and regionally."

Jim Grien, president and chief executive officer of TM Capital as well as an advisor to Engelman's, said, "From day one, Sammy emphasized the importance of identifying a partner committed to honoring the extraordinary legacy of the Engelman's brand while exploiting the many growth opportunities ahead. Sammy selected Shoreline in recognition of their team's expansive view of the art of the possible for Engelman's, and their remarkable track record of success in partnering with entrepreneurs. Shoreline's integrity throughout the journey from IOI to closing affirm the wisdom of Sammy's choice."

The transaction for Shoreline was led by Mike Hand, managing partner; Peter Franz, partner; Zach Mittelmark, vice president; Mike Mancini, associate and Peter Bouret, associate. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners. TM Capital represented Engelman's in the transaction. Peter Politis, chairman of the Board of Directors of Mr. Greens, and Fred LeFranc, founding partner of Results Thru Strategy, advised Shoreline on the transaction and have joined the Board of Directors.