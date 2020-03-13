Snack ProductsPretzelsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Applegate Naturals Chorizo Charcuterie Plate

Applegate charcuterie plate
March 13, 2020
KEYWORDS Applegate / gluten-free pretzel
Reprints
No Comments

Company: Applegate

Websiteapplegate.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Applegate is expanding their snacking products by introducing a new charcuterie plate featuring smoky chorizo for the first time. The variety pack will include Applegate Naturals Uncured Chorizo Salami, Applegate Naturals Medium Cheddar Cheese and Milk Chocolate Covered Grain-Free Pretzels.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.