Applegate Naturals Chorizo Charcuterie Plate
March 13, 2020
No Comments
Company: Applegate
Website: applegate.com
Introduced: March 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $4.49
Product Snapshot: Applegate is expanding their snacking products by introducing a new charcuterie plate featuring smoky chorizo for the first time. The variety pack will include Applegate Naturals Uncured Chorizo Salami, Applegate Naturals Medium Cheddar Cheese and Milk Chocolate Covered Grain-Free Pretzels.
