Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas’ No.1 Burrito, is adding two new plant-based options to its endless possible combinations of bowls and burritos. Siete Family Foods ’ grain-free tortillas and Abbots Butcher's plant-based chorizo are available now at all Freebirds locations. Both items are grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan.

“Meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between can all enjoy a great meal together at Freebirds thanks to our endless possible combinations of ingredients and flavors,” said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito.

Eagle continued, “You can’t have a great burrito without a great-tasting tortilla and Siete’s grain-free tortillas are the perfect complement to our flour and spicy cayenne options. Abbot’s plant-based chorizo is so good and perfectly seasoned, some people won’t even know that it is entirely plant-based.”

"Our customers have communicated to us for years that they miss the burrito experience and feel forced into settling for the bowl. It’s been a dream of theirs and ours to be able to enjoy grain-free burritos on the go,” said Miguel Garza, co-founder & CEO of Siete Family Foods. “As we always strive to bring inclusive better-for-you Mexican-American products to market, we knew Freebirds would be the right partner to make that a reality."

Kerry Song, CEO & Founder of Abbots Butcher added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Freebirds to offer a delicious, plant-based “Chorizo” that pairs perfectly with their menu items. An increasing number of people are looking for exciting ways to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet. By working with Freebirds, we’ll be able to help them to do just that.”

Abbot’s Chorizo includes pea protein, Spanish smoked paprika, and an array of zesty spices to give you a subtle amount of heat and bright flavors. Siete's burrito tortillas are made with ingredients like cassava flour, coconut flour, and avocado oil to create the perfect ‘burrito size’ tortilla that will hold all your favorite Freebirds menu items. If you want to try them at the same time or separately, both products are gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan. Texans can now enjoy everything from a weebird to Freebird’s signature monster and double monster burritos with Siete’s gluten-free tortillas and elevate their taste buds with Abbot’s zesty and smoky chorizo.

For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.