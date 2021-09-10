Company: Kellogg

Website: morningstarfarms.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.69

Product Snapshot: MorningStar recently introduced its new Veggie Chorizo Nacho Bites and Veggie Chik'n & Cheeze Taquito Bites.

Forget hunting for the perfect chip, MorningStar's chorizo bites have all the goodness of vegan nachos wrapped up in one bite. This cheezy chorizo snack is a great crowd pleaser.

Saddle up for Southwest flavor with MorningStar's chik’n cheeze taquito bites! This vegan snack packs 10g of 100 percent plant protein with no artificial flavoring. These one-bite delights are sure to be a hit when it comes to big game watching.



