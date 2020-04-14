BarsBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Company: GOODTO GO

Websitegood2gosnacks.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 (single bars), $24.99 (box of 9 bars)

Product Snapshot: The GOODTO GO Soft Baked Bars are brand new line of snack bars and contain low net carbs (3-4 grams/bar), just a hint of sugar (1-2 grams/bar), a whopping 13 grams of healthy plant-based fats and a great source of protein (5-6g grams/bar). They are vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher, keto-friendly and non-GMO Project Verified. New flavors include: Strawberry Macadamia Nut, Chocolate Mint, Blueberry Cashew and Double Chocolate.

