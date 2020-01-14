GOODTO GO soft baked snack bars now available in the USA

Riverside Natural Foods, a creator and manufacturer of healthy snacks, announced the availability of GOODTO GO, a fan-favorite line of soft baked Keto-friendly snack bars in the U.S. These Keto-certified bars are now available in Cocoa Coconut, Vanilla Almond, Raspberry Lemon and Cinnamon Pecan and can be purchased on Amazon.com, as well as good2gosnacks.com.

The Keto-phenomenon is here to stay and there’s been an increased demand in delicious snack options that align with the program. The 160 calorie GOODTO GO snack bars contain low net carbs (3 grams/bar), just a hint of sugar (2 grams/bar) and 13 grams of plant-based fats.

“We are passionately committed to providing delicious, craveworthy snack options for the various diets and lifestyles that pack the nutritional make-up our consumers need ,” says Nima Fotovat, president and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. “There are limited keto-friendly snack options for consumers, and we believe in supporting those that are on the Keto journey with tasty products across Canada and now, in the USA.”

Vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified, GOODTO GO knows sticking to a Keto diet requires discipline and meal planning so when an energy slump strikes in the middle of a hectic day, you want a Keto-friendly snack that takes zero effort. GOODTO GO ups the pleasure of living an active, healthy life and are made with real, organic ingredients, with a delicious taste that will satisfy any size craving, pre-workout, post-workout or simply while on the go.

Offered in Canada since early 2019, the popularity of the products - and staying power of the keto-diet- has led the company to expand its offering into the US marketplace.

For more information, please visit good2gosnacks.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook for product and brand news.

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 per single bar, or $24.99 per box of 9 bars.

Related: GOODTO GO Keto Certified Bars