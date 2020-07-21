Riverside Natural Foods, a creator and manufacturer of healthy snacks, recently announced that GOODTO GO, the popular line of soft baked Keto-friendly snack bars, is making its debut in Whole Foods and Kroger locations nationwide.

Vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher, grain-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified, GOODTO GO knows a nutritious, dietary lifestyle can be won or lost during snack times. GOODTO GO is a truly guilt free snack with 2g of sugar or less and only 3-4g net carbs. It takes zero effort and tastes like cake! The bars have a delicious taste that will satisfy any size craving, pre-workout, post-workout, snacking during work or simply while on the go.

“We are passionately committed to providing delicious snack options for the various diets and lifestyles that our consumers have,” says Nima Fotovat, President and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. “The expansion of GOODTO GO in Whole Foods and Kroger locations is a great way for us to introduce our one of a kind snacking experience to new customers across the US”.

GOODTO GO snack bars are currently available via select retailers across the US and Canada, online through the company’s website and Amazon. The line features eight different flavors: Cocoa Coconut, Vanilla Almond, Raspberry Lemon, Cinnamon Pecan, Blueberry Cashew, Chocolate Mint, Double Chocolate and Strawberry Macadamia Nut.

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49 per single bar, or $7.99 per box of 4 bars.

For more information on GOODTO GO please visit www.good2gosnacks.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook for product and brand news.