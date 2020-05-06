Material Transfer bulk bag conditioner with rotary lift platform

Company: Material Transfer

Website: www.materialtransfer.com

Equipment Snapshot: Material Transfer's new hydraulic bulk bag conditioner with rotary lift platform quickly and safely returns solidified materials in bulk bags to a free-flowing state.

The operator loads the bulk bag into the unit via forklift and activates a PLC controlled conditioning sequence. Twin pivoting conditioning arms with extended travel penetrate deeply into the material for effective results. A robust hydraulic rotary lift platform positions the bulk bag during the conditioning sequence, ensuring the bag is thoroughly conditioned from top to bottom. Patented design returns even the most severely agglomerated materials to a free-flowing state.

The color operator interface allows control of all conditioning parameters, including recipe management, system status, and manual mode controls. Units are custom designed for your application requirements.