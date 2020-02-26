Material Transfer bulk bag filler with FDA white finish and food grade contact surfaces - new design

Company: Material Transfer

Website: www.materialtransfer.com

Equipment Snapshot: High output filling system with Easy-Load rotary bag hanger system brings all bag strap connection points directly in front of the operator for quick and easy access.

Unit includes an air amplification system for automatic bag inflation prior to fill start. The bulk bag is then filled by weight to a programmed set point and settled with a high output densification system. Once the fill cycle is complete, the bag inlet spout and straps release, the fill head raises, and the filled bag is removed. Remote PLC controls (not shown) with color PanelView operator interface provide easy access to system status, recipes, and operational parameters.

Unit features sanitary stainless steel product contact surfaces with continuous welds, ground smooth, for accelerated contact surface sanitization and inspection. Equipment is painted using a finishing system designed for use in Food and Beverage processing and is FDA/USDA approved for areas of direct and indirect dry food contact. Highly cross-linked film resists chemicals and solvents and does not support growth of mold, fungi or other micro-organisms.

Systems are custom designed for your application requirements.