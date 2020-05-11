Mikey's introduces two gluten-free, dairy-free pockets, just in time for May Celiac Awareness Month

Company: Mikey's

Website: eatmikeys.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Mikey's, the pioneer in gluten-free, dairy-free hand-held meals and snacks, has announced two new savory flavors: Buffalo-Style Chicken and Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheddar. These new pockets join the complete line of gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free and soy-free products just in time for May Celiac Awareness Month.

Founded by Michael Tierney, a classically trained chef, Mikey's Pockets meet the high standards required to deliver on taste without compromising nutrition. The two new varieties join Mikey's popular Pepperoni Pizza and Cheese Pockets to give consumers a variety of tastes for lunch, dinner and in-between snacking, while Egg & Cheese and Egg, Ham & Cheese pockets provide a delicious, convenient breakfast option. All Mikey's Pockets provide great taste in convenient frozen hand-held meals, use recognizable ingredients, and are free from six of the top allergens.

The full line up of Mikey's products free from gluten, grain, soy, and dairy include:

Mikey's Pizza Pockets – now available in Buffalo-Style Chicken and Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheddar, and also in Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni, Ham & Cheese

Mikey's Egg Pockets – perfect for breakfast in Egg & Cheese and Egg, Cheese & Ham

Mikey's English Muffins – in Original, Toasted Onion and Cinnamon Raisin

Mikey's Tortillas – Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made with Cassava Flour. Available in regular and burrito size

Mikey's Pizza Crust

"Like most kids, I loved to eat pockets," Tierney said. "Then, while training as a chef, I learned about the questionable ingredients found in most gluten free and frozen meals and thought that there must be a healthier option to one of my childhood favorites. After coming up short on my search, I was determined to recreate a better pocket—this time with high quality ingredients and without any gluten, dairy, grain or soy."

Mikey's Pockets are sold in packs of two at a suggested retail price of $5.99 and can be found at Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers—7,000 natural, club, and grocery stores across the U.S. In addition to pockets, Mikey's makes allergen-friendly frozen baked goods, including English Muffins, tortillas and pizza crusts. To learn more about Mikey's, please visit eatmikeys.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@Mikeys), Twitter (@EatMikeys), or Facebook (@EatMikeys).