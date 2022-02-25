Company: Mikey's

Website: eatmikeys.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Mikey’s—creator of better-for-you, quality ingredient frozen pockets, tortillas, and English muffins—has announced its new line of Plant-Based Breakfast Pockets in two savory and satisfying flavors: Breakfast Scramble and Tex-Mex Breakfast. Made in collaboration with JUST Egg, a brand that creates really good eggs from plants, the new plant-based breakfast pockets join Mikey’s’ rapidly growing portfolio of vegan options, including recently launched Meaty Marinara and Spicy Southwest plant-based pockets made with Beyond Meat. Like all Mikey’s frozen pockets, both the Breakfast Scramble and Tex-Mex Breakfast pockets are Certified Gluten Free, free of dairy and soy, and are a warm, toasty, and convenient meal option.

“We continue to see opportunities to stay true to our core values while expanding into more plant-based offerings,” said Michael Tierney, founder and CEO of Mikey’s. “We are equally excited about another great brand partnership for Mikey’s, this time with JUST Egg. Their plant-based eggs are a delicious addition to our convenient handheld breakfast offerings. It’s my hope that our new plant-based breakfast products will be as much of a staple to your morning routine as they have become for me and the Mikey’s team.”

All Mikey’s pockets are redefining gluten- and dairy-free foods by providing options that genuinely taste great and remain free of common allergens. The new Breakfast Scramble and Tex-Mex Breakfast pockets bring the Mikey’s pocket product lineup total to 10, and are the first vegan breakfast options from the brand. This exciting JUST Egg collaboration allows a whole new category of plant-based consumers to enjoy a quick and easy breakfast with high quality ingredients that will keep them sustained all morning long.

See below for tasty details surrounding both the Breakfast Scramble and Tex-Mex Breakfast pockets:

Breakfast Scramble: filled with perfectly fluffy scrambled JUST Egg along with melty plant-based cheese and veggies that makes for a healthy and simple, yet satisfyingly delicious breakfast that’s ready in minutes.

Tex-Mex Breakfast: full of flavor and scrambled JUST Egg that tastes like the real thing. Each pocket also contains black beans, veggies, and taco seasoning for a zesty and nutritious quick breakfast option.

JUST Egg is America’s fastest-growing egg brand, offering delicious plant-based egg products that cook, look and taste like chicken eggs. Developed with human and planetary health in mind, JUST Egg has about the same amount of protein as a conventional egg, but with zero cholesterol and less saturated fat. Plus, its ingredients use 98% less water, 86% less land, and produce 93% fewer carbon dioxide emissions than their conventional counterpart.

Both new breakfast pockets have a SRP of $6.99. Plant-based eaters, breakfast lovers, flexitarians, and more will be able to purchase the Breakfast Scramble and Tex-Mex Breakfast pockets at Giant Food Stores as well as select natural grocery stores and on Mikey’s website, all beginning in April 2022.

Mikey’s pockets are available in stores nationwide, including Sprouts, HEB, and Wegmans, with more stores being added every day. Find a retailer near you or purchase online at www.eatmikeys.com.