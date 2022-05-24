The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), one of the largest nonprofit gluten-free advocacy organizations, continues to address the importance of May’s Celiac Awareness Month by highlighting food insecurity in the gluten-free community. Working to end this problem, GIG is supporting the work of GIG Cares, a separate nonprofit organization whose mission is to fight food insecurity while promoting gluten-free education and advocacy. GIG Cares’ food assistance program, Cutting Costs, provides monthly care packages filled with Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO)-certified gluten-free products to individuals and families in need. GFCO certifies more than 60,000 gluten-free products worldwide.

According to GIG Cares, 75% of those in the gluten-free community who require food aid cannot afford their diet because the cost of gluten-free food is 183% more expensive than gluten-containing foods. In the U.S., 3 million people are living with celiac disease and gluten intolerance and approximately 6% of the population has non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), making access to gluten-free food an important concern.

GIG Cares is supported through a financial grant from GIG and donations from those who want to support families and children with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Information on how households can apply to receive monthly food boxes can be found at https://www.gigcares.org.

“The GIG Cares programs tackle the real needs of the gluten-free community, starting with food insecurity,” said Channon Quinn, CEO, GIG Cares. “We’re grateful to everyone who has supported our program through their generous donations. We also thank the many food brands with GFCO-certified products that have donated delicious gluten-free food for our Cutting Costs care packages.”