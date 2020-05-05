Bühler extends invitation to press conferences, exclusive booth tour, and special program with keynote speakers

Under the motto "Creating food sensations," Bühler will launch a completely virtual trade show for the first time, from May 12 to 15, 2020. Bühler invites customers and visitors to its publicly accessible two-day live program featuring well-known keynote speakers from the food and technology industries. The Bühler Virtual World features a 3D booth, digital showrooms, and expert presentations. On Monday, May 11, journalists can take an exclusive virtual tour of the booth—one day before Bühler Virtual World opens its digital gates. Two virtual press conferences will be part of the media program. Journalists can still register for them this week.

The live program of the Bühler Virtual World includes food technologists who will shed light on the latest trends in consumer foods. These currently include healthy products with high protein content, more fiber, and less sugar and fat, as well as regional specialties.

Speakers highlight the opportunities and challenges of the food and technology industry. Among the keynote speakers are:

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft Corporation, will speak about the digital transformation for a sustainable industry.

Henning Hartnacke, President EAME Flavours, Givaudan, will talk about the opportunities in a dynamic market.

Simon Billington, Global Head of Confectionary Operations, Nestlé, Louise Barrett, Global R&D Confectionary, Nestlé, Alex Neumann, Founder, Googly Fruit, Christoph Gebald, Founder & CEO, Climeworks, will talk about shaping the food industry.

Timo Recker, Founder & CEO, Like Meat, and Christoph Näf, Head of the Human Nutrition Business Unit at Bühler, talk about the rise of plant-based proteins.

The program includes:

At the first press conference (Monday, May 11, 2020, 10:30 a.m. CET) CEO Stefan Scheiber, CEO Consumer Foods Germar Wacker, and CTO Ian Roberts will present the highlights of the virtual fair. They will be available to answer questions afterwards. This will give journalists a first exclusive insight into the topics of the Bühler Virtual World one day before the exhibition opens.

On Monday afternoon, there will be a tour of the booth for media representatives (4:30 p.m. CET). This will give them an exclusive opportunity to take a virtual tour, a day ahead of the opening on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

A second press conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2020, 16:00 p.m. CET. The CEO of Bühler Grains & Food, Johannes Wick, and the CEO of the Systems and Automation business unit of Premier Tech, André Noreau, will present the next steps of their strategic partnership.

Journalists who have already registered will receive more information about virtual participation in the program later this week.

Creative solutions to inspire customers

Never before has the consumer foods industry been so dynamic, fast moving, and agile. And it is still growing. Food processors that can quickly commercialize and scale the many fast-changing consumer trends with highly efficient, flexible, and reliable solutions come out on top.

As the only integrated solution partner in the industry, Bühler starts its journey with the desired products of tomorrow – and with its customers, defines the processes, technologies, and solutions which turn them into reality – completed by lifecycle services which accompany them.

Media conferences and the virtual booth tour will be held in English. The contents and recordings will be available online.