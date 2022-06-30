SNAC International's 46th annual Executive Leadership Forum (ELF) is the snack industry’s exclusive annual event for premier education, insights, and networking opportunities for senior executives. Amid a supply chain crisis and radically transformed workforce landscape, snack makers continue to innovate and evolve to meet the needs of their consumers, the environment, and their employees. Join fellow industry leaders to navigate, adapt, and emerge stronger toward the road ahead.

SNAC International is offering a $300 discount for its Early Bird rate, if attendees register by July 8th. Click here to register.

Keynote speakers include:

Brian Beaulieu, CEO and chief economist, ITR Economics Macro Economic Outlook: Monday, September 12 | 8:00 – 9:00am Brian Beaulieu researches the use of business cycle analysis and economic forecasting as tools for improving profitability. He is coauthor of Prosperity in the Age of Decline, a powerful look at how to make the most of the U.S. and global trends over the next 20 years, as well as Make Your Move, a practical and insightful guide to increasing profits.

Leonard Brody, co-founder and CEO, Caravan Leveraging Digital Transformation and Future Trends: Monday, September 12 | 10:30 – 11:45am Regarded as one of the “top 30 management thinkers in the world” and “a controversial leader of the new world order,” Leonard Brody is an award-winning techno-economist, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and two-time Emmy-nominated media visionary. He has played a key role in raising hundreds of millions of dollars in capital for startup companies, been through one of the largest IPOs in history, and has been involved in the founding and successful exit of numerous companies to date. Brody is the co-founder and executive chairman of Caravan, a joint venture with the Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where he oversees the building of new ventures for some of the most well-known celebrities and political leaders in the world, including Carrie Underwood, Tom Hanks, and Joe Biden.

Ginny Clarke, former director, executive recruiting, at Google; holistic leadership strategist The Future of Work Begins with Conscious Leadership Today: Tuesday, September 13 | 10:30 – 11:45am Dedicated to helping leaders create the conscious workplace for tomorrow, Ginny Clarke has advised at the highest levels of corporate America for decades. A proven expert in driving diverse leadership, she is the former director of executive recruiting at Google, where she led the company’s diversity, non-tech recruiting, and leadership internal mobility teams – finding and hiring senior leaders across the company. She also built a scaled internal mobility program for Google’s senior leaders to advance within the organization and designed much of the infrastructure that supports their executive recruiting function today.



Schedule at a glance:

Sunday, September 11

7:30 – 8:30am SNAC Executive Committee Meeting (private)

9:00am – 12:00pm SNAC Board of Directors Meeting (private)

12:00 – 7:00pm Registration Open

5:30 – 6:30pm SnackPAC Reception

6:30 – 9:30pm Opening Reception and Dinner

Monday, September 12

7:00 – 8:00am Breakfast

8:00 – 11:45am Educational Sessions

12:00 – 5:00pm Optional Networking Activities

Tuesday, September 13

7:00 – 8:00am Breakfast

8:00 – 11:45am Educational Sessions

12:00 – 5:00pm Optional Networking Activities

6:30 – 9:30pm Closing Reception and Dinner

View the full program and schedule here.