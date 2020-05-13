Kalsec names Mark Staples executive director of marketing

Kalsec is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Staples as executive director of marketing. Staples brings with him 19 years of global client and agency marketing experience from several organizations, including his most recent role with The Kellogg Company. Staples graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on marketing and corporate strategy. He has a wide range of global marketing experience with Fortune 100 companies including digital and print marketing, experiential marketing, public relations, and business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing, and the ability to manage a full brand portfolio.

“The idea of taking my experience and skills and applying them to a new opportunity with an industry leading company is tremendously exciting,” said Mark Staples, executive director of marketing, Kalsec. “Kalsec is perfectly positioned as the trusted and historic provider of natural ingredients in a marketplace that is expecting and demanding clean labels on their products.”