Cappello's White, Margherita Almond Flour Pizza

Company: Cappello's

Website: cappellos.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.00

Product Snapshot: Cappello's, the makers of grain-free, frozen-fresh foods, is bringing its marquee line of nutrient-dense almond flour crust pizzas to retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market and various natural grocers this Spring. Cappello's continues to expand its line of pizzas with two new vegetarian offerings: grain-free White Pizza and Margherita Pizza.

In keeping with Cappello's tradition of supplying the cleanest ingredient ledger of frozen pizzas on the market, both new pizza creations use only carefully chosen, real-food ingredients. As food innovators interested in providing nutritional relevance to the frozen aisle, Cappello's continues to go beyond the moniker of grain-free as they reshape the frozen food paradigm in a more sustainable direction focused on simple, real-food ingredients.

The new pizzas are frozen at peak freshness as it allows the team to bring consumers the best tasting, conveniently cooked bite to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes for the best value. Each new offering features Cappello's signature almond flour crust that was launched last year and has received an extraordinary response since coming to the market. This crust is filled with protein, fiber and healthy fats, and never compromises on taste or texture even in comparison to their wheat-based counterparts.

The history-making White Pizza features spinach and caramelized onion atop a creamy white garlic sauce and offers plant-paradox friendly eaters a savory, nightshade-free option. The Margherita Pizza is made with tomato, basil, roasted garlic, and whole milk mozzarella. These clean ingredients help breathe new life into a pizza classic providing the brightest pop of Margherita flavor in the frozen food aisle.

Cappello's White Pizza and Margherita Pizza will retail for $9.99 in natural grocers nationwide including Whole Foods Market and online at www.cappellos.com for $12.00.